Knightdale calls off July Fourth celebration; other Triangle cities, towns to celebrate

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — As restrictions are lifted and the weather heats up, many people are looking forward to summertime traditions like Fourth of July fireworks. However, not every city or town is ready to get back to normal just yet.

The Town of Knightdale normally hosts a large Fourth of July fireworks show but this year it’s been called off.

The Mayor Pro Tem said the decision was made in early April when it was unclear what mask and distancing requirements would be, saying they didn’t see a way to carry the event out safely. The decision is drawing mixed reactions from people there.

“I think I’ve been every year since they started it. Numbers are going down and there’s a lot of low-risk outdoors but I get why they wouldn’t do that,” said resident Emily Cossette. “I definitely think they should find something else to do because many families look forward to this every year.”

Other towns seem to be feeling it out for themselves as well.

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin said the city will have a fireworks show this year at the fairgrounds and that they hope to host one at Dix Park next year.

Durham plans to host a laser light show. Attendees will be asked to enjoy that show from inside their car or sitting in front of their car in the marked spaces provided.

Holly Springs will hold an Independence Day celebration complete with a fireworks show on July 5.

Several other cities and towns are still unclear on the best path to take for their community.

While restrictions have now been eased, right now Knightdale leaders say there are no plans to go back and put together an event or firework show for this year.