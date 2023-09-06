KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale High School announced to parents on their site this morning that the school will be dismissing students at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday due to an air conditioning issue.
According to Principal Keith Richardson, the HVAC system is not working at “full capacity”.
Here is the full statement from the high school:
Knightdale High School families,
Due to our HVAC system not working at full capacity and high temperatures expected for today, we will be dismissing students early at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.
Students will be provided lunch. School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents will be able to pick up their students for rides out as usual. Staff will remain on campus with students until they are picked up. After-school activities are cancelled.
Please contact our front office if you have any questions or concerns.
Thank you for your continued support of our school
Keith Richardson
Principal