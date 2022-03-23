RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old Knightdale man says he is planning on buying his dream home after winning $1 million a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Tayron Sparks is a husband and father of three. He bought a $10 Lucky Platinum 7s ticket from A&C Exxon on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale after working a night shift. When he scratched it off, it said he won a $1 million prize.

Being tired from work, he thought he was going crazy but soon realized he really was a winner. He called his wife right away.

“I told my wife, ‘Now we can get the house we’ve always wanted,’” Sparks said. “I told her, ‘We got it. We got a million dollars.”

He says he still hasn’t been able to sleep after getting the news. “But’s okay because I just won a million dollars.” Sparks’ wife is just as excited for the win.

When collecting his prize, Sparks had two options: Take $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum and after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,063.

The NC Education Lottery says ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for them to raise more than $900 million per year for education. In 2021, $65.1 million was raised for Wake County.