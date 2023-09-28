DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The labor and delivery unit at Betsy Johnson Hospital is closing, according to a press release from Cape Fear Valley Health System.

Labor and delivery services at the hospital, which is part of Harnett Health, will end Oct. 15.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and reflects the changing healthcare landscape, including declining demand for maternity services, recruitment challenges, and financial realities,” the release states.

The health system says those challenges, which have impacted the healthcare industry as a whole, led them to “conduct a thorough review of our services to ensure that we continue to meet the healthcare needs of our community effectively.”

The hospital’s outpatient obstetrics and gynecology clinic will remain open to provide prenatal care and postpartum follow up care, according to the release. Inpatient gynecological services will also still be available.

Those who were planning to deliver their babies at Betsy Johnson Hospital will be transferred over to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The health system says the two hospitals are “actively collaborating … to ensure a seamless transition for these mothers.”

Betsy Johnson Hospital will help patients transfer medical records and birth plans, according to the release. The health system says employees who are affected will also be helped through the transition.

Patients with questions or concerns can contact the patient relations department at (910) 766-7126.