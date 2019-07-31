Lake Royale residents concerned with fecal bacteria in fishing area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in Lake Royale, a gated community in Franklin County, found out this week some of the water they recreate in has a history of fecal bacteria contamination.

Signs are now up warning of sewage contamination where dozens of people typically fish.

“What we uncovered was very enlightening and scary at the same time,” said Lake Royale, general manager.

Clay, the general manager at Lake Royale, said it all started with a notice in their local paper last week.

Their water company TESI is up for renewal of a permit that allows them to dump wastewater into a body of water below the spillway at Lake Royale.

“Not knowing there was such a beast, we looked up the permit number and went back as the state documents would allow,” said Clay.

They said what they found was a history of testing that showed high contamination levels in the water. In December, records show the water tested more than 12 times above what it should for contamination.

“That’s very disturbing.”

She said they all thought the water was fully treated and clean.

They immediately put signs up and emailed their thousands of residents.

They’ve had complaints from people about their drinking water as well. CBS 17 is told the drinking water did not test for any fecal bacteria but has shown residue of cleaning agents.

Clay reached out to the water company TESI asking for recent tests and changes to be made.

“TESI has a no-share policy. They don’t share results with us on anything,” she said.

Clay said they only provide annual reports.

They contacted the state, which told them TESI hasn’t done anything to get their permit pulled, but they are working with Lake Royale to find a solution.

“You’re kind of left to wonder who’s supposed to control the controllers?” she said.

We reached out to TESI and are waiting to hear back.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now