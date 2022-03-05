DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A lane of southbound Interstate 95 near Dunn will be closed for a few days for “emergency bridge repair” after an overpass was hit by a truck Friday afternoon, officials said.

The entire southbound direction of I-95 was closed for more than four hours Friday after the incident at the U.S. 421/exit 73 bridge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The right lane reopened around 6:35 p.m.

The NCDOT has since said the left lane will remain closed until Wednesday while repairs are made.

A photo from the scene Friday showed crews working on possible damage under the overpass. Harnett County authorities said that a tractor-trailer hit the overpass.

No one was injured in the initial crash, officials said.