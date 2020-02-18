Large explosion in Franklin County after blasting caps found in barn set for demolition

CYPRESS CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — A large explosion took place in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was a controlled detonation after crews found “old blasting caps” in an old barn, according to Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.
The incident began after crews who were tearing down an old barn near the intersection of Seven Paths Road at Thomas Gay Road, Winstead said.
After discovering the blasting caps, the crews called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The SBI and the Bunn Fire Department were also called in.
Around 4:45 p.m. the blasting caps were destroyed in what Winstead described as a “large explosion.”
No one was hurt.
