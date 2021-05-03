Large fight involving adults, juveniles breaks out at Roanoke Rapids carnival, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested following a “large fight” in Roanoke Rapids on Friday that involved adults and juveniles, the police department said.

On Friday around 7:45 p.m., Roanoke Rapids police, along with Halifax County deputies, were called to a carnival in the Becker Village Mall parking lot in response to a large fight.

Responding law enforcement found a group of juveniles and adults fighting at the carnival.

Officers broke up the fight and detained two juveniles. They were taken to the police station so they could be turned over to their parents.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said juvenile petitions will be taken out on all juveniles involved. Investigators are using video of the fight to identify those involved.

So far one adult has been arrested and charged in the fight – Tamieka Woolfolk, 36, from the Roanoke Rapids area.

She’s charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and disorderly conduct.

She received a $1,500 bond and a June 18 court date.

Martin expects another adult to be charged.

“We greatly appreciate all the eyewitness video that was supplied through social media, we would like to thank everyone that took the time to video this incident as it has been an awesome tool for us to identify everyone involved,” Martin said.

Roanoke Rapids police will not release further information on any juveniles involved.