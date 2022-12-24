ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County.

The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal.

Smoke could be seen coming from the structure on Saturday. A photo also showed flames in some areas of the building.

The business makes modular homes.

Phillips said there were no injuries. The business was closed at the time the fire broke out.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing when crews arrived, Phillips said.

Fire crews from Moore County were assisted by those from Chatham, Montgomery, Lee and Randolph counties.

The fire was still active as of 3 p.m.