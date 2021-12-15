No one injured as firefighters battle blaze at tire center in historic downtown Wilson

Scene of a Dec. 15, 2021 fire at a tire center in downtown Wilson. (Sean Cudahy/CBS 17)

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Numerous firefighters descended on historic downtown Wilson Wednesday night.

Wilson firefighters responded to a fire at B&S Wholesale Tire just before 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. It took 35 firefighters a little more than an hour to contain the blaze, according to Deputy Chief Michael Sumner.

Smoke was still visible at 10:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to the tire center, which is near the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park. A live camera from the park showed much of the emergency response throughout the evening.

No injuries were reported.

