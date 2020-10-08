Major Harnett County drug seizure ‘will save lives’, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — For months, investigators at the local, state, and federal level have been zeroing in on an alleged drug dealer. They said the result was his arrest and the seizure of drugs worth over $13 million.

Authorities said this will save lives.

A months-long investigation by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, involving traffic stops and searched warrants, resulted in this haul. They seized $415,000, heroin, crystal meth, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, a lot of it.

Investigators said that pound and a half of fentanyl had the potential to kill almost 300,000 people.

“Where we are in the world today in the opioid epidemic, fentanyl, the overdoses we’re seeing… I’d say it’s a very important drug bust,” Major Aaron Meredith with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Health Department said they’re seeing more fentanyl overdose deaths. That’s because the synthetic opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and even tiny doses, the size of two grains of salt, can be fatal.

Wayne Lee Howell, 28, of Lillington is charged in connection with the seizure.

“This has saved lives, getting this mess off the street. Because we know it’s distributed locally,” Major Meredith said.

“Demand for services continues to go up year after year,” Chris Budnick, the Executive Director of Healing Transitions said.

Healing Transitions is a non-profit that helps people recover from substance abuse disorders.

“People are often unaware that it’s in the substance that they’re using… I’ve spoken with parents who’ve lost their children, who’d had a relapse on cocaine and it just so happened that cocaine had fentanyl in it,” Budnick explained.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said the case was ongoing and more arrests and charges are likely.