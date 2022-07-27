RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time ever, a Bob Ross exhibit will visit North Carolina. The exhibit will be the largest collection of the late artist’s work under one roof.

Fantastic Little Paintings will come to The Mims and Gravely Galleries at The Dunn Center in fall 2023. Tickets will be available later this summer. The Center is located on NC Wesleyan University’s Rocky Mount campus.

It’s estimated Ross painted 30,000 pieces. Ross became most known for hosting The Joy of Painting on PBS. The show aired from 1983 to 1994. Ross made the experience of painting simple and relaxing even for beginners.

He often reminded viewers “we don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.”

Ross turned to painting after a 20-year career in the U.S. Airforce. While in the military, he learned a 16th century painting style called “alla prima”, or wet-on-wet. Ross mastered the technique to later become a household name.

Bob Ross died in July 1995 of lymphoma at the age of 52.