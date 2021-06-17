Las Vegas trio busted with 18 kilos of crystal meth in Nash County, sheriff says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Three men from Las Vegas were transporting 18 kilos of crystal methamphetamine when they were stopped and arrested by Nash County sheriff’s deputies.

On June 10 around 4 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Team attempted a traffic stop on a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas on Highway 64 and Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount.

The driver pulled the Atlas over and the deputies at the scene were able to identify the driver as Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa and the front seat passenger as Jesus Rocha-Cabrera.

However, Barrientos-Ochoa jumped back in the driver’s seat and took off the from the scene, deputies said.

The Atlas was found abandoned in a field in Battleboro soon after.

K-9s were brought to the scene and located 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine stashed in the wooded area next to the abandoned vehicle.

A search of the Atlas revealed an additional six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and an undetermined amount of fentanyl pills.

Deputies then went to the Scotland Neck Inn where three suspects were arrested with help from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office:

Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa, 33, of Las Vegas

Jesus Rocha-Cabrera, 33, of Las Vegas

Cristian Arce-Cazares, 35, of Las Vegas

All three men were arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

They are being held at the Nash County Detention Center under $1 million secure bonds each.