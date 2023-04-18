ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The final suspect wanted for firing several shots in Enfield last week turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jimell Horton, who was wanted on a slew of charges, turned himself in following the shots fired call in the 400 block of Branch Street from Thursday.

He is facing charges of:

Possession of firearm by felon;

Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill;

Discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle;

Going armed to the terror of the public and

Injury to personal property.

Deputies responded to the area of East Franklin Street and North McDaniel Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to multiple calls of shots fired.

After an abundance of shell casings were found, investigators determined a shootout occurred. Warrants were then obtained for three men.

One man, Devon Robinson, was given a $75,000 bond after surrendering to deputies on Friday.

He was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill;

Injury to real property;

Injury to personal property;

Going armed to the terror of the public and

Discharging a weapon within city limits.

The other, Dmarze Crishaun Harris, also surrendered to deputies — but on Saturday. He received a $50,000 bond.

He was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill;

Injury to real property;

Injury to personal property;

Going armed to the terror of the public and

Discharging a weapon within city limits.

All appeared in court Tuesday but the outcomes are unknown.