Last of 4 Lumberton bank robbers sentenced to life in federal prison

All four men involved in a daring bank robbery in Lumberton in 2018 have either pleaded guilty or been convicted. (Source: FBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The last of four men convicted of a daring armed bank robbery in Lumberton and subsequent police chase that spanned two counties in 2018 has been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Demetris Sean Robinson, 27, of Whiteville, was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $40,000 in restitution.

Robinson’s co-defendants — Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 30, of Parkton, Rashad Devonte Young, 28, of Whiteville, and Daquan Madrid Pridgen, 27, of Whiteville — were previously sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the heist.

From left: Daquan Madrid Pridgen, Demetris Sean Robinson, Rashad Davonte Young, and Jeramie Ross Vaughn. (Source: FBI & Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutors said the four men began planning the armed robbery in late 2017, purchasing masks and several firearms, including a rifle, shotgun, and two handguns. They also bought a getaway car.

On Jan. 23, 2018, the men traveled to Lumberton and cased several banks before deciding to rob the PNC Bank on North Chestnutt Street.

Robinson, Pridgen, and Young entered the bank, brandished their firearms, and demanded the bank tellers to hand over money. A bank employee was also ordered to the bank vault where more money was taken.

In all, the group managed to take $40,000 in cash before fleeing from the scene.

Prosecutors said Lumberton police quickly caught up to the suspects and were later joined in the chase by the Robeson County and Columbus County sheriff’s offices. The suspects drove through residential areas at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

All four men involved in a daring bank robbery in Lumberton in 2018 have either pleaded guilty or been convicted. (Source: FBI)

At various points during the chase, Robinson fired his gun at officers while the vehicle was in motion and when it was stopped. Several law enforcement vehicles were struck but no one was hurt.

Robinson, Pridgen, and Vaughn eventually abandoned the vehicle on the side of a road in Columbus County and ran into some nearby woods. Young managed to exit the car and take off on foot when the vehicle was stopped at an earlier time.

All four were eventually apprehended.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now