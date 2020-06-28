Law enforcement, military among competitors at ‘Battle Rattle’ in Sampson County

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement, military troops, and others took part in a physical endurance and shooting competition at the Range Complex in Sampson County on Saturday.

Called the “Battle Rattle,” it’s a four-part course at the range.

Forty people competed in the test of strength, shooting precision and physical endurance.

“It’s phenomenal,” said John Sherbert, training director and range manager. “It promotes physical fitness, safe gun handling and actual training with your firearms.”

The idea is to replicate real-world stressors, and train people to handle them both physically and mentally. The competitors have to shoot in the midst of it.

“You have to be able to know what you’re doing because when the bullet leaves the barrel, you own everything, the whole path the bullet travels,” said Sherbert.

About two-thirds of the participants are military and law enforcement.

“Those are such high-stress jobs. You still have to be able to operate while thinking through because a lot of it is a thinking game,” said Vinnie Farrell, a captain with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Although Farrell doesn’t handle a firearm for his job, this training helps in other ways, he says.

“The physical aspect is similar because firefighting is an extremely physical event. We carry lots of gear in hot and dangerous environments,” said Farrell. “You still have to keep your head about you. It isn’t just, ‘I’m strong and I can pick up heavy things.’ It’s a mental event too. You got to stay focused and you have to control your physical reaction while trying to think through events and do physical events.”

He said on top of those benefits, it’s a great way to spend the day.

“It’s just a really fun place to be,” said Farrell.

The competition had different prizes and trophies for the winners. Another competition will take place in three months.

For more information, go here: https://www.therangecomplex.com/.

