Law enforcement officers across NC to join in procession to honor fallen Nash County deputy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– Law enforcement officers from across North Carolina will help honor a fallen Nash County deputy on Wednesday.

Nash County Deputy Jared Allison, 26, had been in the intensive care unit at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville since a crash in Rocky Mount on Nov. 26. He died on Tuesday.

Allison will be transported from the hospital in Greenville back to Nash County Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officers across the state are planning to take part in the procession.

Allison had just completed a traffic stop on U.S. 301 near May Street when a motorcycle driving in a “reckless manner” passed him and he went to perform another traffic stop.

He had his blue lights and sirens activated when the deputy’s vehicle entered the nearby intersection and collided with another vehicle.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Allison appeared to have attempted to avoid the crash and went into the median, hit a culvert and overturned once.

Allison was ejected out of the passenger side of the vehicle during the crash, Stone said. The deputy suffered serious injuries to his head and suffered broken bones.

He had been unresponsive since arriving at the hospital.

The motorcyclist did not stop but Stone said the motorcyclist may have been unaware the deputy was pursuing him.

The sheriff said Allison was being treated at Vidant within 38 minutes of the crash thanks to help from an escort by the Highway Patrol.

“We ask everyone to keep Jared’s family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County,” Sheriff Keith Stone said in a news release.

Cary Cox, the Chief of Staff for Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I’ve learned of Deputy Allison’s passing. He was serving our community to the end as he watched over our safety while we celebrated Thanksgiving. Now we must look out for his wife and son as they begin to learn to navigate the coming days without him. My heart goes out to them. Please join me in supporting, comforting and holding them in our thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for two and a half years and was assigned to the office’s traffic team.

Allison was also a U.S. Army veteran and an avid animal lover and rescuer. He leaves behind his wife and 9-year-old son.

A GoFundMe has been created by members of Allison’s family. More than $20,000 has been raised so far.

Stone described Allison as a “phenomenal” law enforcement officer.