DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham men were arrested Sunday after police responded to a call of more than 200 dirt bikes in the area of Garrett and Hope Valley roads.

Officers were able to stop several riders and recover two dirt bikes, one of which was stolen, police said.

Jamal Anthony Redick, 35, and Marquis Tyqureus Massey, 24, were each charged with operating an unregistered motorcycle and resisting officers.

The investigation into this incident continues and more charges are forthcoming.

In a statement Tuesday, Police Chief Patrice Andrews defended her officers’ actions.

“Despite the grossly inaccurate and unfair statements being made about our efforts to curb this type of lawless behavior, my officers have and will continue to attempt to dismantle and disrupt these groups. We have formed a multi-jurisdictional task force, which includes the Durham County District Attorney’s office, that will focus solely on identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting individuals in our community that are more committed to being a part of the problem rather than the solution. It is disheartening that my officers and officers from other jurisdictions now have to divide efforts between addressing this behavior and addressing violent crime in our community,” Andrews said.

This incident is one of a few that happened over the past few weeks in the Triangle.

In Raleigh on Sunday, a group of motorcyclists and illegal 4-wheel dirt bikers from Durham went roaring through Raleigh streets before heading back to their hometown, Raleigh police said.

Police said they received several reports of up to 150 motorcyclists and dirt bikers along city streets in the early evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., at least 100 of the group were seen heading north on Wake Forest Road near Whitaker Mill Road. Earlier in the day, there had been reports of a group along Glenwood Avenue.

Chapel Hill police said Monday that over recent weekends, a group of several dozen ATV and dirt bike drivers have come into downtown by way of Fordham Boulevard and Franklin Street. Fordham Boulevard/U.S. 501 leads northeast to Durham.

Six drivers face charges in connection with dangerous driving in recent weeks, Chapel Hill police said.