CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina says it detected lead in water from fountains in two more campus buildings.

UNC officials said Tuesday that it sent notifications earlier this week to the occupants of Carrington Hall and Isaac M. Taylor Hall — bringing the total number of campus buildings where lead has been found to eight.

Carrington Hall is home to the university’s school of nursing, while Isaac Taylor Hall is affiliated with the school of medicine.

Lead was found in eight drinking fountains in Carrington Hall, with the highest level reaching 81 parts per billion, and in two fountains in Isaac Taylor Hall, where the highest was 138 parts per billion.

That’s more than nine times higher than the lead level at which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency forces public water systems to take action.

UNC previously said it found lead in sinks and fountains in Wilson Library, South Building and Fordham, Hamilton, Manning and Phillips halls.