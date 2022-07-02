SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was arrested on Friday for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, deputies say.
On Friday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant in Sanford.
Deputies located approximately 3,790 grams of suspected heroin, 90 grams of fentanyl, 990 grams of a suspected schedule I controlled substance, 153 grams of methamphetamine, 540 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.
According to deputies, Nostriano Espinossa Rutilio, 42, was charged with the following:
- trafficking heroin or opium
- trafficking methamphetamine
- possess with intent to sell and deliver heroin
- possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia and
- possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Rutilio is being held in the Lee County Jail under a $1 million secured bond. There is no information on a future court date.