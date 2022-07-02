SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was arrested on Friday for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

On Friday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant in Sanford.

Deputies located approximately 3,790 grams of suspected heroin, 90 grams of fentanyl, 990 grams of a suspected schedule I controlled substance, 153 grams of methamphetamine, 540 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, Nostriano Espinossa Rutilio, 42, was charged with the following:

  • trafficking heroin or opium
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • possess with intent to sell and deliver heroin
  • possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia and
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Photos from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Rutilio is being held in the Lee County Jail under a $1 million secured bond. There is no information on a future court date.