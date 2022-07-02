Nostriano Rutilio and the drugs officers seized. (Photos from Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was arrested on Friday for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

On Friday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant in Sanford.

Deputies located approximately 3,790 grams of suspected heroin, 90 grams of fentanyl, 990 grams of a suspected schedule I controlled substance, 153 grams of methamphetamine, 540 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, Nostriano Espinossa Rutilio, 42, was charged with the following:

trafficking heroin or opium

trafficking methamphetamine

possess with intent to sell and deliver heroin

possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia and

possession of marijuana paraphernalia



Photos from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Rutilio is being held in the Lee County Jail under a $1 million secured bond. There is no information on a future court date.