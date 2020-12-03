Lee County commissioner passes away; had been hospitalized with COVID-19, report says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County Commissioner has died, the county announced Thursday.

According to the Sanford Herald, Kevin Dodson died after being hospitalized due to COVID-19. However, the county’s announcement did not note how he died, saying the family has not shared any information.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm my friend and fellow commissioner, Kevin Dodson, has passed away,” Amy Dalrymple, Chair of the Lee County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release.

“Kevin was a dedicated public servant and small business owner in Lee County and he will be missed by many. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers and join me in offering sincere condolences during this very difficult time.”

Dodson was elected to the Lee County Board of Commissioners in November 2016. He served as the board’s vice chairman from December 2018 through November 2019. He served on the Sanford Area Growth Alliance Board, Sandhills Mental Health Board, Interlocal Committee, Fire Advisory Board, Joint Planning Commission, and the Triangle J Council of Government.