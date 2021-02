SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Lee County are looking for a man who test drove a vehicle on Tuesday and never brought it back.

The man drove a 2013 Ford Explorer from Karas Auto Sales, located at 3008 Jefferson Davis Hwy., the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531 or its tip line at 919-718-4577.