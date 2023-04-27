BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman were arrested on Sunday for having psilocybin mushrooms and other drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Lee County Narcotics Agents and Patrol Division deputies assisted the Broadway Police Department with a traffic stop on Main Street in Broadway.

During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Carmen Michael Breland, 41, and the passenger, Leilani Honay Criswell, 42, were arrested and charged with:

Possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance

Possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Breland and Criswell each received a $10,000 secured bond.