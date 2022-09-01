Christopher Glenn Doby, 25 was arrested and given a $20,000 bond. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County father faces charges after his drug-laced candy was given to his two young children by their unknowing grandmother, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said Thursday that the 2- and 5-year-old were taken for treatment by EMS after eating the candy that contained THC, the intoxicating ingredient in marijuana, on Aug. 25.

Police said their father, Christopher Glenn Doby, 25, put the THC candy in the refrigerator.

Christopher Glenn Doby, 25 (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

THC candy confiscated by Lee County deputies. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Doby was arrested on charges of misdemeanor child abuse, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents.

Doby received a $20,000 secured bond and the sheriff’s office said it also notified Lee County Department of Social Services of the incident.