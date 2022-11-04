SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at Lee County High School were dismissed early after a bomb threat caused a lockdown, according to officials.

On Friday at 12:20 p.m., Lee County High School received an anonymous phone call that indicated a bomb threat at the school.

School administration, school resource officers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office communicated and placed the school under a lockdown. School officials dismissed the students safely at 2 p.m.

After investigating, the phone call was determined to be a hoax.

In a statement to CBS 17, Lee County Schools said that the “safety of students and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to review this matter and take appropriate steps.”