SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate and his visitor were charged Sunday with conspiring to deliver drugs into the Lee County Detention Center.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Ray O’Quinn, 24, a current inmate, and Heather Paige Dostroph, 34, of Sanford, planned together to deliver Suboxone into the jail during visitation hours.

Suboxone, also generically known as buprenorphine and naloxone, is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.

Dostroph was also charged with felony possession of Schedule 3 controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

O’Quinn, who was in jail for two felony probation violation charges, was given a $10,000 secured bond. Dostroph was given a $25,000 secured bond.