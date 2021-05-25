Lee County man arrested after he threw fentanyl out window during traffic stop, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Lee County last week after deputies saw him throw fentanyl out the window of his vehicle while they tried to pull him over, Sheriff Tracy Carter said.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a reckless driver in the area of Lemon Springs Road in Sanford. Responding deputies located a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop it, a Facebook post from Carter said.

Deputies saw the vehicle swerve over the center line multiple times. While coming to a stop, they saw the suspect, Robert Nicholas Robles Jr., throw two plastic bags out the window, the post said.

Deputies found the bags that were thrown out the window. Narcotics agents later determined they contained fentanyl.

Robles was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering, and a few traffic citations.