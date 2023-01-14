SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.

While searching the home, deputies said they also found about 270 grams of marijuana, 40 dosage units of suboxone, cocaine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Jackie Lamar Bright, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Bright received a $10,000 secured bond.

Five days later on Jan. 11, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents arrested Bright during a traffic stop for parole violation after being notified of his wanted status by Lee County Probation and Parole.

During his arrest, agents said Bright tried to hide methamphetamine and cocaine on himself.

He was arrested and charged with possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bright was issued no bond on his parole violation and a $10,000 secured bond for the drug charges.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Bright is scheduled to have a court appearance on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.