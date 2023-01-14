SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man violated his probation after parole agents found drugs and firearms inside his home, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 3, Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol Division Deputies and Narcotics Agents assisted the Probation and Parole Officers with a search of 52-year-old Joseph Michael Duty’s home.

During the search, deputies said they found 13 dosage units of dextroamphetamine and a digital scale.

After searching the home further, agents said they discovered three firearms, which Duty was not allowed to have because of the terms and conditions of his probation.

He was arrested and charged with possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duty was also served with an arrest warrant for misdemeanor probation violation.

He received a $30,000 secured bond.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Duty will appear in court on Jan. 30 for the drug charges and Feb. 13 for the probation violation.