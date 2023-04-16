LAKEVIEW, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies said they’re investigating after they found man’s body on railroad tracks Sunday morning.

At about 9:50 a.m., deputies said they were called to a remote area near the Lakeview community in reference to a body discovered on the railroad tracks.

When they arrived, they said they found a man dead.

After an investigation, they identified him as 42-year-old Ashley Dale Spivey, of Lee County.

His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine his cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.