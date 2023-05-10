SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Lee County School Board of Education announced at its monthly meeting Tuesday night that Superintendent Dr. Andy Bryan had submitted his resignation effective immediately.

The board unanimously approved that Dr. Chris Dossenbach be named interim superintendent in the same meeting. It also approved a $90,000 payment to Bryan and a six-month continuation of insurance coverage as part of the resignation agreement.

Bryan had been with the school system since 2006 and was named superintendent in 2013, Board Chair Sherry Lynn Womack said after announcing the resignation.

CBS 17 has reached out to Lee County Schools for more information about Bryan’s resignation.