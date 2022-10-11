SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in.

Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21.

Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released this image of the person of interest.

If you have any information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 775-5531. Anonymous tips can be provided at (919) 718-4577.