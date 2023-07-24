SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County sex offender was charged with rape last Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Charles Terry Melby’s home in Sanford.

The sheriff’s office collected electronic evidence during the investigation that led to Melby’s, 71, arrest. He was charged with second degree forcible rape and three counts of second degree forcible sex offense.

The sheriff’s office said Melby is a registered sex offender from previous charges. He was issued no bond. During Melby’s first appearance last Wednesday, he was issued a $1 million secured bond.