SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Lee County are working to make sure your child would be found if they went missing.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is holding a free Child ID event Saturday to help parents be prepared.

Deputies say the EZ ID makes it simple to have all your children’s pertinent information on a CD or a thumb drive ready to hand over to law enforcement.

They say the process of getting one is fast and easy, and it could save your child’s life.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sanford Moose Lodge on W. Makepeace St. in Sanford.

Organizers say kids who participate will be able to join in on an Open Day of Swimming, fun activities and a chance to meet special guest Tommy Moose from the Tommy Moose program.

According to their website, the program aids in helping children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress.

Organizers say kids must be with a parent and signed in to participate in the fun.

The event’s rain date is scheduled for Saturday, July 23.