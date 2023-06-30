SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for stealing a tractor.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a tractor that was stolen from the area of Carthage Street near Tyndall Drive and US Highway 1 in Sanford. The sheriff’s office said the tractor is a camouflage John Deere model.

The tractor stolen from an area in Lee County. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information about the person(s) responsible for stealing this vehicle or might know where the vehicle is, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 919-775-5531 and ask to speak with Detective Hubbard.

For anonymous tips, call 919-718-4577.