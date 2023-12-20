SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam that is circulating.

Several people have received a phone call from a person calling himself Lt. Yarborough or Detective Lance, the sheriff’s office said. The phone number being used is (919) 756-3388.

The person tells you that an order for arrest has been issued, they try to get the individual to maintain continuous contact while they have the individual go and get money being requested.

They tell the individual that if they hang up it will lead to deputies being dispatched to arrest them.

No one from the sheriff’s office will ever contact a person to demand any form of money or payment with the threat of being arrested.

If you receive a call from the number (919) 756-3388 either don’t answer, hang up, or tell the person you are aware of the scam.

If a different number appears with the same story, please hang up and pass that new phone number on to the sheriff’s office at phone number (919) 775-5531.