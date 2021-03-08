Lee County suspends vaccine registration due to limited supply

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Lee County Government Health Department says it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine registrations “until further notice” due to limited supply.

The county health department says it has enough vaccine supply to complete already scheduled vaccine appointments.

New registrations will not be accepted until additional doses arrive in the county, officials say.

For additional information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, contact the Lee County Health Department at health@leecountync.gov or (919) 718-4640.