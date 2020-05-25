Lee County to offer COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, Thursday

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Lee County will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Monday news release.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. at Deep River Elementary School in Sanford. People can call 919-542-4991 to make an appointment, the release said.

Lee County health officials reported 11 more positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 370 cases. Three people have died.

Lee County has a COVID-19 information hotline that can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 919-352-3360.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday that 627 people are hospitalized because of the virus. That’s the highest mark since the beginning of the pandemic. The state entered Phase Two of reopening on Friday evening.

