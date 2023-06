SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County woman is celebrating after a lucky lotto win.

Lottery officials said Toneka Martin, of Sanford, won a $100,000 prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket.

They said she bought the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Fastee Mart on Lee Avenue in Sanford.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Thursday and took home $71,256 after federal tax withholdings, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.