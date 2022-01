SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County woman’s $1 Cash 5 ticket won her nearly $200,000 from a mid-December drawing, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday.

Jessie Summers of Sanford purchased the $1 ticket from the Circle K on Spring Lane and matched all five numbers from the Dec. 11 drawing.

She claimed her prize at NC’s lottery headquarters on Tuesday.

After taxes she took home $188,489 from the $265,440 winning ticket.