Lee County sheriff announces retirement, will not seek fifth term

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Lee County’s sheriff announced Thursday he will not run for re-election and plans on retiring from law enforcement.

Sheriff Tracy Carter made the announcement saying he will retire after 33 years in law enforcement.

“I think we work we’ve done here has made Lee County being a better, safer place for people to live,” Carter said.

Carter still has two years left on his current term as sheriff.

He has served in his current role since 2006.

This story will be updated.