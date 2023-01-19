RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer guns were found at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s security checkpoints in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

According to a report released Thursday, TSA officers discovered a total of 74 firearms at RDU in 2022.

That’s compared to 100 found the previous year in 2021.

At the Fayetteville Regional Airport, TSA agents reported finding only three firearms in 2022, compared to four the previous year.

The downward trend also expands to North Carolina airports overall.

TSA agents said 250 firearms were found at North Carolina airports in 2022, which is four less than the 254 they found in 2021.

The report came after the Tar Heel State saw a 27 percent increase in departing travelers in 2022 compared to the year prior.

Statewide, TSA said they screened about 19.79 million departing travelers at North Carolina airports in 2022.

According to the data, one firearm was discovered for every 79,167 passengers screened in the state.

Comparing to U.S. data

Nationwide, TSA reported screening about 761 million passengers and crew. This was a 30 percent increase over about 585 million screened in 2021.

However, the amount of guns the TSA found increased nationwide.

TSA officers reported finding 6,542 guns at U.S. airports in 2022.

That’s 570 more than were found in 2021, which totaled 5,972.

According to the data, one firearm was discovered for every 116,394 passengers screened in the country — a lower rate than in North Carolina.

What happens to someone when a gun is found at the security checkpoint?

In addition to potential criminal citations, the TSA said travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint.

They said they evaluate each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

Some factors include whether the gun was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The TSA reports that a civil penalty could go up to a maximum of about $15,000 per violation.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, agents said firearms are not allowed in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time, according to a release from the TSA.

It said the period of time will depend on the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

How to transport a firearm

Firearms can be transported on commercial aircrafts, according to the TSA, but only if they are unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sealed case in checked baggage.

During the check-in process at the airport, agents said the passenger then needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, including ammunition and any firearm parts.

They also encourage passengers to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws.

Airlines may have specific requirements, and passengers are advised to check those as well.

For more information, click here.