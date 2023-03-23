DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Maintenance workers and bus drivers in the Triangle are reporting an increase in non-destination riders on public buses, and transportation leaders in the area say it’s a problem they need to address now.

On Thursday morning, leaders from GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, Triangle Family Services and more leaned on each other for ideas on how to help those non-destination riders, many of whom are people experiencing homelessness.

“They stay on the bus until it’s a point where the operators have to engage the individual and request, ‘What is your destination?’” Jimmy Price, Go Triangle Manager of Safety, said.

Non-destination riders have increased since the pandemic made bus rides go fare-free throughout the Triangle.

At the same time, transportation leaders say there have been some issues with drivers trying to interact with the riders, even maintenance workers reporting an increase in non-destination riders urinating on buses.

GoTriangle leaders say they also have safety concerns. In 2022, 55 security incident threats were reported on public buses. That’s up from 42 incidents in 2021 and only 17 incidents in 2020 before fares were cut.

Still, advocates say the solution is not to just get people experiencing homelessness off the bus.

“Let’s have some compassion for these individuals, because they are going through a crisis,” Seaira Green, Chief Program Officer for Triangle Family Services, said.

No concrete solutions or policies were formed on Thursday, but leaders say just getting groups together to talk about making a change is a start.

“We really probably need to shift the conversations to be had where we take away the homeless stigma,” Green said.