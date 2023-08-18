HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Libertarian candidate for governor was arrested three times in the past week, according to the Holly Springs police.

Shannon Wilson Bray, 51, was arrested at his home Sunday and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats after his wife petitioned the magistrate and obtained an arrest warrant for Bray.

On Monday, Bray’s wife flagged down officers to report that Bray was at the residence and alerted them to the outstanding warrants, police stated in an email response to CBS 17 which had requested information about Bray’s arrests this week.

When officers arrived at the residence, they placed Bray under arrest, and were made aware of marijuana growing equipment, harvested marijuana, and marijuana plants in and around the home, police said. He was subsequently charged with manufacturing marijuana. The investigation is continuing.

On Thursday, police were contacted regarding alleged violations of a domestic violence protective order that was obtained by his wife, according to police. An arrest warrant was obtained through the Wake County Magistrate’s Office and was served on him later in the day.

CBS 17 has reached out to Bray for a response to the charges.

Shannon Bray was the Libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate seat won in November 2022 by Republican Ted Budd.

Bray and Mike Ross are vying for the Libertarian nomination for governor.