License plate readers help nab man in break-in crime spree in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a license plate reader helped bust a man who went on a spree of break-ins over six days in Rocky Mount.

Price Lucas, 56, committed at least seven breaking and enterings at businesses throughout Rocky Mount — in less than a week, according to a Friday news release from Rocky Mount police.

The break-ins happened in Nash and Edgecombe counties in the Rocky Mount city limits, police said.

Detectives are “actively investigating” other breaking and enterings, according to police.

The news release said that license plate reader technology and the FUSUS system were used to “identify the suspect” in the breaking and entering cases.

Lucas was arrested Friday and is facing several charges including seven counts of commercial breaking and entering, seven counts of habitual breaking and entering.

Lucas is being held in the Nash County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.