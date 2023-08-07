LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made about a week ago in the fentanyl overdose death of a Sanford man last year, according to Harnett County authorities.

Joshua Mathewson, 27, of Sanford died on Aug. 23, 2022, at his home near Sanford, officials said.

During the investigation, which is still underway, a 24-year-old man was arrested on July 29, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamin Dishman of Cameron was arrested and charged with death by distribution, deputies said.

Mathewson died as “a result of fentanyl that had been sold to him by Mr. Dishman,” officials said in the news release.

Many were saddened by the death of Mathewson, whose obituary said he was from Sanford and “loved all sports, especially football and basketball, and enjoyed going fishing.”

His mother, Theresa Mathewson, created a tribute to her son last month.

“Joshua was smart, funny, loyal and hard-working. He was a dedicated son and the light of our family,” the mother wrote in a social media post. “His friends were like family to him.”

Dishman is being held in the Harnett County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.