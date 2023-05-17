RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department and other law enforcement organizations are getting ready for this year’s torch run for the Special Olympics North Carolina.

Wednesday, they spent time fundraising for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“It’s a great way to spread the word about the Special Olympics and what we do as law enforcement to support them,” said Kenneth Klos-Weller, a Lieutenant with the Raleigh Police Department.

He says each summer law enforcement groups from across the state carry the “Flame of Hope” in a torch relay.

It’s a 2,000-mile journey involving over 200 different agencies.

For anyone stopping by for a cup of coffee or a doughnut, they could also make a donation.

They even had horses from their mounted patrol unit on display.

“It’s a great community thing. We’ve got a lot of community officers out here; our mounted units are out here. It’s a great way to shed some positive light on some of the things law enforcement does and partners with,” said Klos-Weller.

This year’s summer games take place on June 2nd.

Klos-Weller says his favorite part is seeing all the athletes compete.

“That’s the best part is interacting with them. They just bring such a great energy to it and it really can show what we’re here for and kind of showcase them,” said Klos-Weller.

The Raleigh Police Department does plan to hold other fundraiser events ahead of their torch run.

The next one takes place at the Dunkin Donuts on Dunn road in Raleigh on Saturday.

You can find more information on the Special Olympics here.