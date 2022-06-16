DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two house fires were reported in the Triangle Thursday afternoon and evening — with one attributed to lightning, officials said.

The first house fire was reported just after 5:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Sailfish Court in Durham, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

“Upon arrival, units found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke coming from the attic area,” the news release said.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

People were in the home when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape without injury, officials said.

“There was water damage throughout the house with smoke and fire damage to the attic and smoke damage to the second floor,” the news release said.

A fire investigator said the blaze was caused by a lightning strike as severe thunderstorms moved through. No one was injured in the fire.

About two hours later, just before 7 p.m., a house fire was reported in Chapel Hill in the 300 block of North Columbia Street, according to a news release from Chapel Hill officials.

Smoke and flames were visible from the home, according to initial reports, Chapel Hill officials said.

One resident was displaced by the house fire. No one was injured.

Officials said 14 Chapel Hill firefighters were at the scene and assisted by the Carrboro Fire Department and Orange County Emergency Services.

The cause of the Chapel Hill fire is under investigation.