Lightning strike causes tree to fall onto home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in Nashville worked to remove a tree that fell onto a home Tuesday evening.

According to Nashville Fire Department Chief Chris Joyner, lightning is believed to have caused a tree to fall onto the home located at 313 S. 1st St. The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m.

A lone person identified as the homeowner was home at the time of the tree falling. Officials say the homeowner was not injured and the tree nearly missed the homeowner’s vehicle.

Fire officials say tarp has been draped on the roof of the home to prevent any further water damage.

Chief Joyner told CBS 17 that the fire department responded to seven calls for service in a 10 minute span. The calls were all weather-related.

