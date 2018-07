ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) - Firefighters say lightning is to blame for an early morning fire in Zebulon Sunday.

The fire happened at a home on N.C. Hwy 97 around 5 a.m. when a line of storms came through the area.

The lightning strike caused a small fire in the crawl space of the home.

The fire was quickly contained.

Authorities say there were no injuries.